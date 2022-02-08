Credit Suisse Group Trims Johnson Controls International (NYSE:JCI) Target Price to $86.00

Johnson Controls International (NYSE:JCI) had its price objective dropped by investment analysts at Credit Suisse Group from $89.00 to $86.00 in a research note issued on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Credit Suisse Group’s price target suggests a potential upside of 28.97% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on Johnson Controls International from $84.00 to $80.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Barclays raised their price objective on Johnson Controls International from $85.00 to $86.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. Citigroup raised their price objective on Johnson Controls International from $73.00 to $81.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 8th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on Johnson Controls International from $76.00 to $75.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 8th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on Johnson Controls International from $91.00 to $83.00 in a research note on Thursday. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $79.93.

Shares of JCI traded down $0.79 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $66.68. The stock had a trading volume of 5,063,727 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,184,511. Johnson Controls International has a 12 month low of $50.97 and a 12 month high of $81.77. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $76.53 and a 200 day simple moving average of $74.63. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The company has a market capitalization of $46.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.31, a P/E/G ratio of 2.58 and a beta of 1.12.

Johnson Controls International (NYSE:JCI) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 1st. The company reported $0.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.53 by $0.01. Johnson Controls International had a return on equity of 10.58% and a net margin of 6.48%. The company had revenue of $5.86 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.79 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.43 EPS. Johnson Controls International’s quarterly revenue was up 9.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that Johnson Controls International will post 3.27 EPS for the current year.

In related news, VP John Donofrio sold 31,784 shares of Johnson Controls International stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.90, for a total value of $2,507,757.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP Jeffrey M. Williams sold 25,076 shares of Johnson Controls International stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.96, for a total value of $1,980,000.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 66,033 shares of company stock valued at $5,133,297. Insiders own 0.76% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC purchased a new stake in Johnson Controls International in the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Johnson Controls International during the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Canton Hathaway LLC purchased a new position in Johnson Controls International during the 3rd quarter valued at about $27,000. Addison Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Johnson Controls International during the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Finally, Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. purchased a new position in Johnson Controls International during the 3rd quarter valued at about $30,000. 88.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Johnson Controls International Plc engages in the provision of buildings products, energy solutions, integrated infrastructure and next generation transportation systems. Its technology and service capabilities include fire, security, HVAC, power solutions and energy storage to serve various end markets including large institutions, commercial buildings, retail, industrial, small business and residential.

