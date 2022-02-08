Credit Suisse Group Upgrades KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY) to “Outperform”

KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY) was upgraded by Credit Suisse Group from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Benzinga reports.

KEY has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on KeyCorp from $36.00 to $34.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. UBS Group started coverage on KeyCorp in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $32.00 target price for the company. Barclays raised their price objective on KeyCorp from $24.00 to $26.00 in a research report on Monday, January 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on KeyCorp from $25.00 to $27.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised KeyCorp from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $28.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, January 28th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $26.76.

NYSE KEY opened at $26.41 on Tuesday. KeyCorp has a fifty-two week low of $17.90 and a fifty-two week high of $27.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 0.79. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $24.30 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $22.62. The stock has a market cap of $24.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.66 and a beta of 1.37.

KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 20th. The financial services provider reported $0.64 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $1.95 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.80 billion. KeyCorp had a return on equity of 15.93% and a net margin of 33.32%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.56 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that KeyCorp will post 2.16 earnings per share for the current year.

In other KeyCorp news, insider Brian L. Fishel sold 11,841 shares of KeyCorp stock in a transaction on Monday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.26, for a total value of $275,421.66. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.56% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Hancock Whitney Corp lifted its position in KeyCorp by 0.7% during the third quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp now owns 754,961 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $16,322,000 after purchasing an additional 5,292 shares in the last quarter. National Pension Service lifted its position in KeyCorp by 0.8% during the second quarter. National Pension Service now owns 1,583,619 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $32,702,000 after purchasing an additional 12,718 shares in the last quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV lifted its position in KeyCorp by 3.8% during the third quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV now owns 115,836 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,504,000 after purchasing an additional 4,198 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP lifted its position in KeyCorp by 9.1% during the second quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 408,997 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $8,445,000 after purchasing an additional 34,030 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Brookfield Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in KeyCorp by 27.3% during the second quarter. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. now owns 438,286 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $9,051,000 after purchasing an additional 94,052 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.65% of the company’s stock.

KeyCorp operates as bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. it provides a range of retail and commercial banking, commercial leasing, investment management, consumer finance, student loan refinancing, commercial mortgage servicing and special servicing, and investment banking products and services to individual, corporate, and institutional clients.

