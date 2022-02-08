Crew Energy Inc. (OTCMKTS:CWEGF) Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Analysts

Shares of Crew Energy Inc. (OTCMKTS:CWEGF) have been assigned an average rating of “Buy” from the eight research firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating. The average twelve-month price objective among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $4.08.

A number of research firms have recently commented on CWEGF. Scotiabank raised their price objective on shares of Crew Energy from C$4.25 to C$4.50 in a research report on Thursday, January 13th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on shares of Crew Energy from C$3.50 to C$4.25 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Raymond James lifted their target price on shares of Crew Energy from C$4.25 to C$4.75 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 29th. BMO Capital Markets reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $4.00 target price on shares of Crew Energy in a research report on Monday, November 8th. Finally, National Bank Financial lifted their target price on shares of Crew Energy from C$4.00 to C$5.00 in a research report on Friday.

CWEGF stock opened at $2.82 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $2.45 and a 200-day moving average of $2.19. Crew Energy has a 12 month low of $0.66 and a 12 month high of $3.08.

Crew Energy, Inc engages in the exploration, development and production of crude oil and natural gas in western Canada. Its business activities focus on the Montney resource, situated in northeast British Columbia. The company was founded on May 12, 2003 and is headquartered in Alberta, Canada.

