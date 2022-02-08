Critical Survey: Bally’s (NYSE:BALY) & Huazhu Group (NASDAQ:HTHT)

Bally’s (NYSE:BALY) and Huazhu Group (NASDAQ:HTHT) are both consumer discretionary companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, dividends, profitability, valuation, earnings, institutional ownership and risk.

Volatility & Risk

Bally’s has a beta of 2.25, suggesting that its share price is 125% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Huazhu Group has a beta of 1.41, suggesting that its share price is 41% more volatile than the S&P 500.

This is a breakdown of current ratings and recommmendations for Bally’s and Huazhu Group, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Bally’s 0 2 5 0 2.71 Huazhu Group 0 0 4 0 3.00

Bally’s currently has a consensus price target of $62.29, indicating a potential upside of 72.49%. Huazhu Group has a consensus price target of $61.78, indicating a potential upside of 51.48%. Given Bally’s’ higher probable upside, equities analysts plainly believe Bally’s is more favorable than Huazhu Group.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Bally’s and Huazhu Group’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Bally’s $372.79 million 5.27 -$5.49 million $1.41 25.61 Huazhu Group $1.56 billion 8.53 -$336.00 million $0.32 127.44

Bally’s has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Huazhu Group. Bally’s is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Huazhu Group, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

This table compares Bally’s and Huazhu Group’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Bally’s 7.14% 5.98% 1.62% Huazhu Group 5.55% 6.09% 1.09%

Insider and Institutional Ownership

82.6% of Bally’s shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 51.3% of Huazhu Group shares are owned by institutional investors. 40.3% of Bally’s shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 49.4% of Huazhu Group shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Bally’s beats Huazhu Group on 8 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

Bally’s Company Profile

Bally’s Corp. engages in the business of casino hotels and horse racetrack. Its properties include Twin River Casino Hotel, Hard Rock Hotel and Casino Biloxi, Tiverton Casino Hotel, Dover Downs, Arapahoe Park, Mardi Gras Casino, Golden Gates Casino, Golden Gulch Casino, Casino KC, Casino Vicksburg, Bally’s Atlantic City, and Eldorado Resort casino Shreveport. The company was founded on March 1, 2004 and is headquartered in Providence, RI.

Huazhu Group Company Profile

Huazhu Group Ltd. engages in the operation of hotels. The firm operates through the Legacy Huazhu and Legacy DH segments. It targets economy, midscale, upper midscale, and upscale hotel brands. The economy hotel brands comprises of HanTing, Ni Hao, Hi Inn, Elan, Zleep, and Ibis Hotels. The midscale hotel includes JI Hotel, Orange Hotel, Starway, and Ibis Styles Hotels. The upper midscale hotel brands consists of Crystal Orange, Intercity, Manxin, Mercure, Madison, and Novotel Hotels. The upscale hotel brands refers to Joya Hotel, Blossom House, Steigenberger Hotels and Resorts, MAXX by Steigenberger, Jaz in the City, and Grand Mercure. The company was founded by Ji Qi, Wu Jiong, and Zhao Tong Tong on January 4, 2007 and is headquartered in Shanghai, China.

