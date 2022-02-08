CryptoTask Price Reaches $0.24 on Exchanges (CTASK)

CryptoTask (CURRENCY:CTASK) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on February 8th. During the last seven days, CryptoTask has traded down 9.2% against the dollar. CryptoTask has a market capitalization of $292,051.96 and $48,543.00 worth of CryptoTask was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One CryptoTask coin can currently be bought for $0.24 or 0.00000540 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

CryptoTask Coin Profile

CryptoTask launched on January 28th, 2021. CryptoTask’s total supply is 15,400,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,235,443 coins. CryptoTask’s official Twitter account is @ct_task . The Reddit community for CryptoTask is https://reddit.com/r/Cryptotask

According to CryptoCompare, “CryptoTask is a decentralized blockchain freelance market ecosystem lowering fees by directly connecting hirees and applicants peer to peer. Job disputes are designed to be resolved much faster and cheaper, while the users' reputation is stored on the blockchain and there is no arbitrary censorship or hidden tampering, such as hidden boosting. “

