Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI) Shares Bought by Axa S.A.

Axa S.A. increased its holdings in Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI) by 91.4% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 338,465 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 161,610 shares during the quarter. Axa S.A. owned 0.24% of Cummins worth $76,006,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. KB Financial Partners LLC increased its holdings in Cummins by 47.8% in the second quarter. KB Financial Partners LLC now owns 136 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 44 shares during the last quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc increased its holdings in Cummins by 2.4% in the third quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc now owns 1,863 shares of the company’s stock valued at $420,000 after buying an additional 44 shares during the last quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. increased its holdings in Cummins by 5.0% in the third quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 1,046 shares of the company’s stock valued at $235,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Lake Street Advisors Group LLC increased its holdings in Cummins by 5.4% in the second quarter. Lake Street Advisors Group LLC now owns 989 shares of the company’s stock valued at $237,000 after buying an additional 51 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Intersect Capital LLC increased its holdings in Cummins by 0.7% in the third quarter. Intersect Capital LLC now owns 7,542 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,694,000 after buying an additional 55 shares during the last quarter. 80.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, Director Leo Allen Bruno V. Di sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $233.81, for a total transaction of $233,810.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Vice Chairman Tony Satterthwaite sold 9,190 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $226.72, for a total transaction of $2,083,556.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 17,550 shares of company stock valued at $4,052,119 over the last ninety days. 1.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several brokerages have issued reports on CMI. Citigroup raised their price objective on Cummins from $280.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 12th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Cummins from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $246.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Monday, January 10th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Cummins from $251.00 to $249.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. Evercore ISI decreased their target price on shares of Cummins from $315.00 to $299.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 14th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on shares of Cummins from $301.00 to $304.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $282.50.

CMI stock opened at $226.54 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $222.31 and a 200-day moving average of $229.64. Cummins Inc. has a 12-month low of $203.38 and a 12-month high of $277.09. The company has a current ratio of 1.74, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The company has a market cap of $32.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.53, a PEG ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 1.02.

Cummins (NYSE:CMI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 3rd. The company reported $2.73 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.15 by ($0.42). Cummins had a return on equity of 23.63% and a net margin of 8.87%. The business had revenue of $5.85 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.81 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $3.36 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up .3% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Cummins Inc. will post 18.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Cummins announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock buyback plan on Tuesday, December 14th that authorizes the company to buyback $2.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the company to purchase up to 6.4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are often a sign that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

Cummins Profile

Cummins, Inc designs, manufactures and markets diesel and natural gas engines. It operates through the following segments: Engine, Distribution, Components, Power Systems, and New Power. The Engine segment manufactures and markets diesel and natural gas powered engines under the Cummins brand name, for the heavy- and medium-duty truck, bus, recreational vehicle, light-duty automotive, construction, mining, marine, rail, oil and gas, defense, and agricultural markets.

