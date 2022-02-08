Cushman & Wakefield plc (NYSE:CWK) is Ranger Global Real Estate Advisors LLC’s 7th Largest Position

Ranger Global Real Estate Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Cushman & Wakefield plc (NYSE:CWK) by 15.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,740,302 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 487,887 shares during the quarter. Cushman & Wakefield comprises about 5.4% of Ranger Global Real Estate Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 7th biggest holding. Ranger Global Real Estate Advisors LLC owned 1.67% of Cushman & Wakefield worth $69,607,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Victory Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Cushman & Wakefield in the 3rd quarter valued at $68,421,000. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in Cushman & Wakefield by 15.8% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 18,138,987 shares of the company’s stock valued at $316,888,000 after purchasing an additional 2,472,817 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC raised its position in Cushman & Wakefield by 212.4% in the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 3,155,509 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,127,000 after purchasing an additional 2,145,488 shares during the last quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC raised its position in Cushman & Wakefield by 1,039.6% in the 2nd quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC now owns 1,573,847 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,495,000 after purchasing an additional 1,435,741 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Blackstone Inc purchased a new stake in Cushman & Wakefield in the 2nd quarter valued at $17,470,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.61% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:CWK opened at $21.46 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.61, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a current ratio of 1.44. Cushman & Wakefield plc has a fifty-two week low of $14.23 and a fifty-two week high of $22.77. The firm has a market cap of $4.80 billion, a PE ratio of 65.03, a PEG ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 1.42. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $21.04.

In other news, major shareholder Drone Holding Gp I. Ltd Pagac sold 5,797,645 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.35, for a total transaction of $117,982,075.75. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Corporate insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on CWK shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Cushman & Wakefield from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $25.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 25th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Cushman & Wakefield from $21.75 to $23.75 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 1st. Finally, Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of Cushman & Wakefield from $31.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $23.71.

Cushman & Wakefield Plc engages in the provision of commercial real estate services It operates through the following geographical segments: Americas; Europe, the Middle East and Africa (EMEA); and Asia Pacific (APAC). The Americas segment consists of operations located in the United States, Canada and key markets in Latin America.

