CVRx (CVRX) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

CVRx (NASDAQ:CVRX) is set to issue its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Tuesday, February 15th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.43) per share for the quarter. Parties that are interested in registering for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Shares of CVRX stock opened at $8.33 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $10.32. CVRx has a 12-month low of $7.31 and a 12-month high of $29.00. The company has a quick ratio of 20.03, a current ratio of 20.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Bank of New York Mellon Corp acquired a new stake in CVRx during the 3rd quarter valued at $229,000. Morgan Stanley acquired a new stake in CVRx during the 3rd quarter valued at $169,000. UBS Group AG boosted its holdings in shares of CVRx by 901.2% during the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 8,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $142,000 after purchasing an additional 7,741 shares during the last quarter. American International Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of CVRx during the third quarter worth $74,000. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System acquired a new stake in shares of CVRx during the third quarter worth $73,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.43% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on CVRX shares. Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their price objective on CVRx from $30.00 to $17.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 13th. Zacks Investment Research raised CVRx from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their price objective on CVRx from $30.00 to $17.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $22.37.

CVRx, Inc develops an implantable technology for the treatment of high blood pressure/hypertension and heart failure patients. It offers BAROSTIM NEO, a neuro-modulation therapy that triggers the body's natural reflex to regulate blood pressure and the underlying causes of the progression of heart failure, which is delivered through a long-lasting implant system, and customized to each patient's individual therapy needs.

