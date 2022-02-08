CyberArk Software Ltd. (NASDAQ:CYBR) Shares Sold by Tocqueville Asset Management L.P.

Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. lowered its holdings in CyberArk Software Ltd. (NASDAQ:CYBR) by 4.7% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 88,915 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 4,348 shares during the quarter. Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. owned 0.23% of CyberArk Software worth $14,033,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in CYBR. Franklin Resources Inc. increased its position in shares of CyberArk Software by 18.3% in the second quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 1,881,158 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $245,058,000 after buying an additional 291,465 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in shares of CyberArk Software by 72.0% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 547,344 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $71,302,000 after buying an additional 229,049 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP increased its position in shares of CyberArk Software by 29.4% in the second quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 955,647 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $124,492,000 after buying an additional 217,393 shares in the last quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of CyberArk Software by 5.1% in the third quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 4,012,342 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $633,228,000 after buying an additional 196,044 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Senvest Management LLC increased its position in shares of CyberArk Software by 308.4% in the second quarter. Senvest Management LLC now owns 234,406 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $30,536,000 after buying an additional 177,006 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on CyberArk Software from $166.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. JMP Securities lifted their price objective on CyberArk Software from $173.00 to $214.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on CyberArk Software from $220.00 to $200.00 in a report on Thursday, January 6th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on CyberArk Software from $210.00 to $186.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. Finally, Mizuho lowered their price target on CyberArk Software from $220.00 to $195.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $183.00.

CyberArk Software stock opened at $136.74 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $154.47 and its 200 day moving average price is $163.14. CyberArk Software Ltd. has a one year low of $113.34 and a one year high of $201.68. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.35 billion, a PE ratio of -97.67 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 3.67 and a current ratio of 3.67.

About CyberArk Software

CyberArk Software Ltd. engages in the development, market, and sale of access security software solutions. It offers its products and services to banking, insurance, healthcare, and federal industries. The company was founded by Udi Mokady and Alon Cohen in 1999 and is headquartered in Petah Tikva, Israel.

