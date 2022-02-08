Daré Bioscience (NASDAQ:DARE) Stock Crosses Below 50 Day Moving Average of $1.78

Daré Bioscience, Inc. (NASDAQ:DARE) passed below its 50 day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $1.78 and traded as low as $1.57. Daré Bioscience shares last traded at $1.62, with a volume of 1,799,636 shares changing hands.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on DARE shares. Brookline Capital Management reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Daré Bioscience in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Daré Bioscience from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $2.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. Finally, HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $5.00 target price on shares of Daré Bioscience in a research report on Wednesday, December 8th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $6.00.

The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $1.78 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1.68. The company has a market capitalization of $124.10 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.19 and a beta of 1.57.

Daré Bioscience (NASDAQ:DARE) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.18) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.13) by ($0.05). During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.24) EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Daré Bioscience, Inc. will post -0.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of DARE. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Daré Bioscience by 37.2% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,941,258 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $3,669,000 after purchasing an additional 525,909 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Daré Bioscience by 82.6% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 566,688 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $946,000 after purchasing an additional 256,370 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in Daré Bioscience by 346.4% in the third quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 324,030 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $541,000 after purchasing an additional 251,440 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in Daré Bioscience by 1,349.9% in the third quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 255,282 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $426,000 after purchasing an additional 237,675 shares during the period. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in Daré Bioscience in the third quarter valued at $303,000. Institutional investors own 6.31% of the company’s stock.

About Daré Bioscience (NASDAQ:DARE)

Daré Bioscience, Inc operates as a healthcare company, which engages in the development and commercialization of pharmaceutical products in women’s reproductive health. Its products include Ovaprene and Topical Sildenafil. The company was founded by Sabrina Martucci Johnson, Lisa Walters-Hoffert and Roger L.

