Darling Ingredients Inc. (NYSE:DAR) Shares Purchased by Macquarie Group Ltd.

Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Darling Ingredients Inc. (NYSE:DAR) by 81.8% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 60,476 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 27,213 shares during the quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd.’s holdings in Darling Ingredients were worth $4,348,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Maverick Capital Ltd. acquired a new stake in Darling Ingredients during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $37,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in Darling Ingredients by 93.0% during the 3rd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 548 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 264 shares in the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank acquired a new stake in Darling Ingredients during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $41,000. Whittier Trust Co. acquired a new stake in Darling Ingredients during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $42,000. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its position in Darling Ingredients by 2,733.3% during the 3rd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 510 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 492 shares in the last quarter. 93.15% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Darling Ingredients alerts:

A number of research firms have weighed in on DAR. Credit Suisse Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $100.00 price target on shares of Darling Ingredients in a report on Thursday, December 30th. UBS Group upgraded Darling Ingredients from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, December 17th. Robert W. Baird restated a “buy” rating and issued a $109.00 price target on shares of Darling Ingredients in a report on Thursday, December 30th. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on Darling Ingredients from $107.00 to $97.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 25th. Finally, Stephens upped their price target on Darling Ingredients from $86.00 to $91.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, November 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Darling Ingredients has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $95.40.

Darling Ingredients stock opened at $62.36 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $10.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.37 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a current ratio of 1.46, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $65.10 and a 200-day moving average of $71.32. Darling Ingredients Inc. has a 52 week low of $58.70 and a 52 week high of $85.98.

Darling Ingredients (NYSE:DAR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported $0.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.05. Darling Ingredients had a return on equity of 18.35% and a net margin of 12.13%. The firm had revenue of $1.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.21 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.61 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 41.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that Darling Ingredients Inc. will post 3.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Darling Ingredients Company Profile

Darling Ingredients, Inc engages in the development and production of natural ingredients from edible and inedible bio-nutrients. It operates through the following segments: Feed Ingredients, Food Ingredients, and Fuel Ingredients. The Feed Ingredients segment includes ingredients business such as fats and proteins used cooking oil, trap grease and food residuals collection, the Rothsay ingredients, and the ingredients and specialty products.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DAR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Darling Ingredients Inc. (NYSE:DAR).

Receive News & Ratings for Darling Ingredients Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Darling Ingredients and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.