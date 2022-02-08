Darling Ingredients Inc. (NYSE:DAR) Stock Position Lifted by Axa S.A.

Axa S.A. raised its stake in shares of Darling Ingredients Inc. (NYSE:DAR) by 42.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 833,328 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 247,872 shares during the period. Axa S.A. owned approximately 0.52% of Darling Ingredients worth $59,915,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Amundi acquired a new position in shares of Darling Ingredients during the second quarter valued at approximately $160,433,000. Davis Selected Advisers raised its holdings in shares of Darling Ingredients by 116.0% in the 3rd quarter. Davis Selected Advisers now owns 3,184,695 shares of the company’s stock worth $228,980,000 after purchasing an additional 1,710,095 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG boosted its holdings in Darling Ingredients by 37.9% during the third quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 2,422,777 shares of the company’s stock worth $174,198,000 after buying an additional 665,713 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Darling Ingredients during the second quarter worth $35,424,000. Finally, Schroder Investment Management Group lifted its holdings in shares of Darling Ingredients by 72.6% during the third quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 1,182,802 shares of the company’s stock valued at $85,044,000 after purchasing an additional 497,508 shares during the last quarter. 93.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

DAR has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on Darling Ingredients from $107.00 to $97.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 25th. Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $100.00 target price on shares of Darling Ingredients in a research note on Thursday, December 30th. UBS Group upgraded shares of Darling Ingredients from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, December 17th. Robert W. Baird reissued a “buy” rating and set a $109.00 target price on shares of Darling Ingredients in a research report on Thursday, December 30th. Finally, Stephens raised their target price on Darling Ingredients from $86.00 to $91.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, November 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $95.40.

NYSE:DAR opened at $62.36 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 1.46. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $65.10 and its 200-day moving average is $71.32. Darling Ingredients Inc. has a 52-week low of $58.70 and a 52-week high of $85.98. The company has a market cap of $10.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.37 and a beta of 1.15.

Darling Ingredients (NYSE:DAR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported $0.88 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $1.20 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.21 billion. Darling Ingredients had a return on equity of 18.35% and a net margin of 12.13%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 41.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.61 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Darling Ingredients Inc. will post 3.91 EPS for the current year.

Darling Ingredients Profile

Darling Ingredients, Inc engages in the development and production of natural ingredients from edible and inedible bio-nutrients. It operates through the following segments: Feed Ingredients, Food Ingredients, and Fuel Ingredients. The Feed Ingredients segment includes ingredients business such as fats and proteins used cooking oil, trap grease and food residuals collection, the Rothsay ingredients, and the ingredients and specialty products.

