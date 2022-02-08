Deckers Outdoor (NYSE:DECK) Releases FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Deckers Outdoor (NYSE:DECK) updated its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Monday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $14.500-$15.150 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $14.980. The company issued revenue guidance of $3.03 billion-$3.06 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $3.04 billion.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Deckers Outdoor from a sell rating to a hold rating and set a $388.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, January 3rd. BTIG Research boosted their target price on shares of Deckers Outdoor from $480.00 to $487.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday. Seaport Res Ptn restated a buy rating on shares of Deckers Outdoor in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. Telsey Advisory Group lowered their price target on shares of Deckers Outdoor from $475.00 to $450.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Friday. Finally, Cowen decreased their target price on shares of Deckers Outdoor from $478.00 to $358.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Friday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Deckers Outdoor presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $447.55.

Get Deckers Outdoor alerts:

Shares of DECK traded down $7.60 during trading on Monday, reaching $296.17. 568,376 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 384,559. Deckers Outdoor has a twelve month low of $289.23 and a twelve month high of $451.49. The stock has a market cap of $8.13 billion, a PE ratio of 19.78 and a beta of 0.81. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $351.07 and a 200-day simple moving average of $387.36.

Deckers Outdoor (NYSE:DECK) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 3rd. The textile maker reported $8.42 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $8.19 by $0.23. Deckers Outdoor had a net margin of 14.00% and a return on equity of 28.88%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $8.99 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Deckers Outdoor will post 15.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, COO David E. Lafitte sold 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $410.28, for a total transaction of $205,140.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO David Powers sold 2,225 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $410.28, for a total transaction of $912,873.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 17,108 shares of company stock valued at $7,172,393 in the last quarter. 0.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Deckers Outdoor stock. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in Deckers Outdoor Co. (NYSE:DECK) by 62.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 122,378 shares of the textile maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 47,223 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned about 0.44% of Deckers Outdoor worth $47,002,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. 94.65% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Deckers Outdoor Company Profile

Deckers Outdoor Corp. engages in the business of designing, marketing, and distributing footwear, apparel, and accessories developed for both everyday casual lifestyle use and high performance activities. It operates through the following segments: UGG Brand, HOKA Brand, Teva Brand, Sanuk Brand, Other Brands, and Direct-to-Consumer.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Deckers Outdoor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Deckers Outdoor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.