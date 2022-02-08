Dell Technologies Inc. (NYSE:DELL) Given Consensus Rating of “Buy” by Analysts

Dell Technologies Inc. (NYSE:DELL) has received an average rating of “Buy” from the eighteen brokerages that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $93.54.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on DELL shares. Zacks Investment Research cut Dell Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 25th. Barclays started coverage on Dell Technologies in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $59.00 price objective on the stock. Raymond James dropped their price objective on Dell Technologies from $121.00 to $60.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Dell Technologies from $67.00 to $68.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 24th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Dell Technologies from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Monday, December 27th.

Shares of DELL stock opened at $58.96 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $57.31 and a 200-day moving average of $79.67. Dell Technologies has a 52 week low of $38.52 and a 52 week high of $60.81. The company has a quick ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.23. The company has a market cap of $45.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.73 and a beta of 0.88.

Dell Technologies (NYSE:DELL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 23rd. The technology company reported $2.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.18 by $0.19. Dell Technologies had a net margin of 6.46% and a return on equity of 74.56%. The business had revenue of $28.41 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $27.02 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.03 EPS. Dell Technologies’s revenue was up 20.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Dell Technologies will post 7.24 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Dell Technologies news, insider William F. Scannell sold 155,090 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.00, for a total value of $8,840,130.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CMO Allison Dew sold 49,776 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.16, for a total value of $2,845,196.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 296,804 shares of company stock valued at $16,981,874 in the last three months. 47.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Dell Technologies by 5.9% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 16,100,173 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,604,705,000 after purchasing an additional 901,473 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of Dell Technologies by 13.5% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,473,496 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $645,213,000 after acquiring an additional 770,244 shares in the last quarter. LSV Asset Management raised its holdings in shares of Dell Technologies by 149.4% during the fourth quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 5,023,670 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $282,180,000 after acquiring an additional 3,009,083 shares in the last quarter. Naya Capital Management UK Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Dell Technologies by 61.4% during the second quarter. Naya Capital Management UK Ltd. now owns 4,536,335 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $452,137,000 after acquiring an additional 1,726,026 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Third Point LLC raised its holdings in shares of Dell Technologies by 6.8% during the third quarter. Third Point LLC now owns 3,360,000 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $349,574,000 after acquiring an additional 214,679 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 31.00% of the company’s stock.

Dell Technologies, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of information technology hardware, software, and service solutions through its subsidiaries. It operates through the following segments: Infrastructure Solutions Group (ISG), Client Solutions Group (CSG), and VMware. The ISG segment includes servers, networking, and storage, as well as services and third-party software and peripherals that are closely tied to the sale of ISG hardware.

