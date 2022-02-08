Dell Technologies Inc. (NYSE:DELL) Given Consensus Rating of “Buy” by Analysts

Dell Technologies Inc. (NYSE:DELL) has received an average rating of “Buy” from the eighteen brokerages that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $93.54.
Several equities analysts have weighed in on DELL shares. Zacks Investment Research cut Dell Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 25th. Barclays started coverage on Dell Technologies in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $59.00 price objective on the stock. Raymond James dropped their price objective on Dell Technologies from $121.00 to $60.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Dell Technologies from $67.00 to $68.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 24th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Dell Technologies from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Monday, December 27th.
Shares of DELL stock opened at $58.96 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $57.31 and a 200-day moving average of $79.67. Dell Technologies has a 52 week low of $38.52 and a 52 week high of $60.81. The company has a quick ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.23. The company has a market cap of $45.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.73 and a beta of 0.88.
In other Dell Technologies news, insider William F. Scannell sold 155,090 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.00, for a total value of $8,840,130.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CMO Allison Dew sold 49,776 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.16, for a total value of $2,845,196.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 296,804 shares of company stock valued at $16,981,874 in the last three months. 47.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.
A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Dell Technologies by 5.9% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 16,100,173 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,604,705,000 after purchasing an additional 901,473 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of Dell Technologies by 13.5% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,473,496 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $645,213,000 after acquiring an additional 770,244 shares in the last quarter. LSV Asset Management raised its holdings in shares of Dell Technologies by 149.4% during the fourth quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 5,023,670 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $282,180,000 after acquiring an additional 3,009,083 shares in the last quarter. Naya Capital Management UK Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Dell Technologies by 61.4% during the second quarter. Naya Capital Management UK Ltd. now owns 4,536,335 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $452,137,000 after acquiring an additional 1,726,026 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Third Point LLC raised its holdings in shares of Dell Technologies by 6.8% during the third quarter. Third Point LLC now owns 3,360,000 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $349,574,000 after acquiring an additional 214,679 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 31.00% of the company’s stock.
Dell Technologies Company Profile
Dell Technologies, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of information technology hardware, software, and service solutions through its subsidiaries. It operates through the following segments: Infrastructure Solutions Group (ISG), Client Solutions Group (CSG), and VMware. The ISG segment includes servers, networking, and storage, as well as services and third-party software and peripherals that are closely tied to the sale of ISG hardware.
