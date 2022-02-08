Denny’s Co. (NASDAQ:DENN) Position Lifted by Franklin Resources Inc.

Franklin Resources Inc. raised its stake in shares of Denny’s Co. (NASDAQ:DENN) by 0.3% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 8,064,510 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after acquiring an additional 20,964 shares during the quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. owned approximately 12.72% of Denny’s worth $131,774,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL boosted its stake in Denny’s by 34.6% during the 2nd quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 466,480 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $7,692,000 after acquiring an additional 120,000 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of Denny’s by 16.9% in the 2nd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 26,114 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $431,000 after buying an additional 3,766 shares during the last quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd lifted its position in shares of Denny’s by 99.4% in the 2nd quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 77,249 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $1,274,000 after buying an additional 38,514 shares during the last quarter. Granite Point Capital Management L.P. lifted its position in shares of Denny’s by 53.8% in the 3rd quarter. Granite Point Capital Management L.P. now owns 200,000 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $3,268,000 after buying an additional 70,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Denny’s by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,257,672 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $53,718,000 after buying an additional 33,888 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.68% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Denny’s from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 13th. Truist Financial upgraded shares of Denny’s from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $19.13 to $18.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 21st. Benchmark assumed coverage on shares of Denny’s in a research report on Thursday, December 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $19.00 price objective on the stock. Wedbush cut their price objective on shares of Denny’s from $21.00 to $20.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on shares of Denny’s from $19.00 to $18.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $18.63.

Denny’s stock opened at $15.76 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $998.96 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.65, a PEG ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 1.68. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $15.34 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $15.53. Denny’s Co. has a 52 week low of $13.33 and a 52 week high of $20.02.

Denny’s Corp. engages in the operation of restaurants and franchised, and licensed restaurants. It offers offers a wide selection of lunch and dinner items including burgers, sandwiches, salads and skillet entrées, along with an assortment of beverages, appetizers, and desserts. The company was founded by Harold Butler and Richard Jezak in 1953 and is headquartered in Spartanburg, SC.

