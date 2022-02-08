Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Reiterates Buy Rating for Lloyds Banking Group (LON:LLOY)

Lloyds Banking Group (LON:LLOY)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reissued by equities researchers at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, PriceTargets.com reports.

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on Lloyds Banking Group from GBX 51 ($0.69) to GBX 54 ($0.73) and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Saturday, October 30th. Citigroup reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Lloyds Banking Group in a research report on Friday, December 17th. Berenberg Bank reissued a “hold” rating and issued a GBX 52 ($0.70) price objective on shares of Lloyds Banking Group in a research report on Monday. Barclays reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Lloyds Banking Group in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group set a GBX 63 ($0.85) target price on Lloyds Banking Group in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of GBX 58.29 ($0.79).

LON LLOY opened at GBX 52.80 ($0.71) on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of £37.50 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.15. Lloyds Banking Group has a twelve month low of GBX 36.27 ($0.49) and a twelve month high of GBX 56 ($0.76). The business’s fifty day moving average is GBX 49.59 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 47.61.

In related news, insider William Chalmers acquired 144,612 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 17th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of GBX 47 ($0.64) per share, with a total value of £67,967.64 ($91,910.26).

About Lloyds Banking Group

Lloyds Banking Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides a range of banking and financial services in the United Kingdom and internationally. It operates through three segments: Retail; Commercial Banking; and Insurance and Wealth. The Retail segment offers a range of financial service products, including current accounts, savings accounts, mortgages, motor finance, unsecured loans, leasing solutions, credit cards, and other financial services to personal and small business customers.

