Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Reiterates Buy Rating for Marks and Spencer Group (LON:MKS)

Marks and Spencer Group (LON:MKS)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reissued by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Price Targets.com reports.

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Peel Hunt raised shares of Marks and Spencer Group to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from GBX 190 ($2.57) to GBX 260 ($3.52) in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. Berenberg Bank reissued a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 265 ($3.58) price target on shares of Marks and Spencer Group in a research note on Monday, January 17th. Shore Capital reissued a “house stock” rating on shares of Marks and Spencer Group in a research note on Thursday, January 13th. Peel Hunt raised shares of Marks and Spencer Group to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from GBX 190 ($2.57) to GBX 260 ($3.52) in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating and issued a GBX 260 ($3.52) price target on shares of Marks and Spencer Group in a research note on Monday, January 31st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of GBX 239.25 ($3.24).

MKS opened at GBX 194.30 ($2.63) on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 158.42. The company has a market cap of £3.81 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 129.20. Marks and Spencer Group has a 52-week low of GBX 126.90 ($1.72) and a 52-week high of GBX 263 ($3.56). The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 230.41 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 196.86.

Marks and Spencer Group plc operates various retail stores. It operates through five segments: UK Clothing & Home, UK Food, International, Ocado, and All Other. The company offers protein deli and dairy; produce; ambient and in-store bakery; meals dessert and frozen; and hospitality and Â’Food on the Move' products.

