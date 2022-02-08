Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Reiterates Hold Rating for Associated British Foods (LON:ABF)

Associated British Foods (LON:ABF)‘s stock had its “hold” rating restated by equities research analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, PriceTargets.com reports.

ABF has been the subject of a number of other reports. Berenberg Bank reduced their target price on shares of Associated British Foods from GBX 2,650 ($35.84) to GBX 2,470 ($33.40) and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 17th. Shore Capital restated a “buy” rating on shares of Associated British Foods in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. Liberum Capital restated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 2,600 ($35.16) price objective on shares of Associated British Foods in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. Barclays reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a GBX 2,700 ($36.51) price target on shares of Associated British Foods in a research report on Monday, January 17th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating and set a GBX 2,250 ($30.43) price target on shares of Associated British Foods in a research report on Monday, January 31st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Associated British Foods currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of GBX 2,536.67 ($34.30).

ABF opened at GBX 1,907 ($25.79) on Tuesday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 1,995.63 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 1,966.77. The company has a market cap of £15.10 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.50. The company has a quick ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 36.86. Associated British Foods has a 52-week low of GBX 1,719 ($23.25) and a 52-week high of GBX 2,796.19 ($37.81).

In other news, insider Emma Adamo sold 38,204 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 2,092 ($28.29), for a total transaction of £799,227.68 ($1,080,767.65). Also, insider George G. Weston sold 23,897 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 1,909 ($25.81), for a total transaction of £456,193.73 ($616,894.83).

Associated British Foods plc operates as a diversified food, ingredients, and retail company worldwide. It operates through five segments: Grocery, Sugar, Agriculture, Ingredients, and Retail. The Grocery segment manufactures and sells grocery products, including hot beverages, sugar and sweeteners, vegetable oils, balsamic vinegars, bread and baked goods, cereals, ethnic foods, and meat products to retail, wholesale, and foodservice businesses.

