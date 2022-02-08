Devon Energy (DVN) to Release Earnings on Tuesday

Devon Energy (NYSE:DVN) is set to post its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Tuesday, February 15th. Analysts expect Devon Energy to post earnings of $1.27 per share for the quarter. Individual interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

DVN opened at $52.59 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. The firm has a market cap of $35.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.49, a PEG ratio of 0.23 and a beta of 2.87. Devon Energy has a 52 week low of $18.03 and a 52 week high of $55.44. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $46.23 and its 200 day simple moving average is $38.60.

Devon Energy announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a share repurchase program on Tuesday, November 2nd that allows the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the energy company to purchase up to 3.5% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are often an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

In related news, SVP Tana K. Cashion sold 41,883 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.13, for a total transaction of $1,680,764.79. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Also, EVP Dennis C. Cameron sold 929 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.53, for a total value of $39,510.37. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders sold 44,812 shares of company stock valued at $1,801,555. Insiders own 0.59% of the company’s stock.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Devon Energy stock. Center for Financial Planning Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Devon Energy Co. (NYSE:DVN) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 5,346 shares of the energy company’s stock, valued at approximately $190,000. 88.54% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on DVN shares. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Devon Energy from $52.00 to $54.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 25th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered Devon Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $46.00 to $52.00 in a research note on Friday, January 21st. Raymond James lifted their price objective on Devon Energy from $54.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 15th. Bank of America lowered Devon Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $50.00 to $57.00 in a research note on Monday, January 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Devon Energy from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $40.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, December 21st. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $47.24.

Devon Energy Corp. engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil and natural gas properties. It develops and operates Delaware Basin, Eagle Ford, Heavy Oil, Baarnett Shale, STACK, and Rockies Oil. The company was founded by J. Larry Nichols and John W. Nichols in 1971 and is headquartered in Oklahoma City, OK.

