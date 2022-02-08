Diageo (LON:DGE) Receives “Buy” Rating from Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Diageo (LON:DGE)‘s stock had its “buy” rating restated by research analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, Price Targets.com reports.

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Kepler Capital Markets set a GBX 4,000 ($54.09) price target on Diageo in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. Royal Bank of Canada set a GBX 3,100 ($41.92) price objective on Diageo in a research report on Friday, January 28th. Sanford C. Bernstein set a GBX 3,930 ($53.14) price objective on Diageo in a research report on Friday, January 28th. Citigroup reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a GBX 4,000 ($54.09) price objective on shares of Diageo in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. Finally, UBS Group set a GBX 4,300 ($58.15) price objective on Diageo in a research report on Wednesday, February 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of GBX 4,141.43 ($56.00).

Shares of LON DGE opened at GBX 3,723.50 ($50.35) on Tuesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 3,875.76 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 3,693.33. Diageo has a 52 week low of GBX 2,805.28 ($37.93) and a 52 week high of GBX 4,110 ($55.58). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 180.10, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a current ratio of 1.60. The stock has a market capitalization of £86.41 billion and a PE ratio of 32.83.

In other Diageo news, insider Javier Ferrán purchased 210 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 10th. The shares were bought at an average price of GBX 3,938 ($53.25) per share, for a total transaction of £8,269.80 ($11,182.96). In the last 90 days, insiders have acquired 25,643 shares of company stock worth $94,103,436.

Diageo Company Profile

Diageo plc, together with its subsidiaries, produces, markets, and sells alcoholic beverages. The company offers scotch, whisky, gin, vodka, rum, ready to drink products, Irish cream liqueur, raki, liqueur, wine, tequila, Canadian whisky, American whiskey, adult beverages, cachaÃ§a, spirits, and brandy, as well as beer, including cider and non-alcoholic products.

