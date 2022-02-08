Diageo plc (NYSE:DEO) Shares Acquired by HighTower Advisors LLC

HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its position in Diageo plc (NYSE:DEO) by 6.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 58,123 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,666 shares during the quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC’s holdings in Diageo were worth $11,229,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Bank of Nova Scotia acquired a new stake in Diageo in the third quarter valued at approximately $6,605,000. M. Kulyk & Associates LLC raised its holdings in Diageo by 3.8% in the third quarter. M. Kulyk & Associates LLC now owns 25,020 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,829,000 after acquiring an additional 909 shares in the last quarter. Creative Planning raised its holdings in Diageo by 19.1% in the third quarter. Creative Planning now owns 29,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,751,000 after acquiring an additional 4,773 shares in the last quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp raised its holdings in Diageo by 297.7% in the second quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp now owns 5,469 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,048,000 after acquiring an additional 4,094 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Eastover Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Diageo by 1.4% in the third quarter. Eastover Investment Advisors LLC now owns 26,375 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,090,000 after acquiring an additional 367 shares in the last quarter. 9.23% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:DEO opened at $205.54 on Tuesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $209.75 and its 200 day moving average price is $201.94. Diageo plc has a 1-year low of $156.66 and a 1-year high of $223.14. The company has a current ratio of 1.52, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40.

The company also recently disclosed a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 12th. Investors of record on Friday, February 25th will be given a $1.5714 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 24th. This represents a yield of 1.9%.

Several analysts recently weighed in on DEO shares. Societe Generale raised shares of Diageo from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 30th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Diageo in a research note on Wednesday, November 17th. Credit Suisse Group reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Diageo in a research note on Wednesday, November 17th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of Diageo from GBX 3,100 ($41.92) to GBX 3,200 ($43.27) in a research note on Friday, January 28th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Diageo in a research note on Tuesday, November 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Diageo presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $948.12.

Diageo Plc engages in the production and distribution of alcoholic beverages. Its brands include Johnnie Walker, Crown Royal, JeB, Buchanan’s, Windsor and Bushmills whiskies, Smirnoff, Ciroc and Ketel One vodkas, Captain Morgan, Baileys, Don Julio, Tanqueray, and Guinness. It operates through the following geographical segments: North America; Europe and Turkey; Africa; Latin America and Caribbean; Asia Pacific; ISC; and Corporate and Other.

