Digital Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:DLR) Stock Position Boosted by Ranger Global Real Estate Advisors LLC

Ranger Global Real Estate Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Digital Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:DLR) by 588.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 585,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 500,000 shares during the period. Digital Realty Trust comprises approximately 6.6% of Ranger Global Real Estate Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 4th biggest holding. Ranger Global Real Estate Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.21% of Digital Realty Trust worth $84,503,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Digital Realty Trust by 73.3% during the third quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 175 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 74 shares during the period. Private Ocean LLC purchased a new position in shares of Digital Realty Trust during the third quarter valued at $25,000. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Digital Realty Trust during the third quarter valued at $26,000. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton increased its stake in shares of Digital Realty Trust by 509.1% during the third quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton now owns 201 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 168 shares during the period. Finally, Arlington Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Digital Realty Trust during the third quarter valued at $39,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.08% of the company’s stock.

Get Digital Realty Trust alerts:

Shares of NYSE DLR opened at $146.05 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a current ratio of 0.54. The company has a market cap of $41.45 billion, a PE ratio of 61.62, a P/E/G ratio of 3.07 and a beta of 0.29. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $162.13 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $158.45. Digital Realty Trust, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $124.65 and a fifty-two week high of $178.22.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 14th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 15th were issued a $1.16 dividend. This represents a $4.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.18%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 14th. Digital Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio is presently 195.78%.

DLR has been the topic of several research reports. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on Digital Realty Trust from $150.00 to $161.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered Digital Realty Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their target price for the company from $187.00 to $172.00 in a research note on Monday, January 10th. Bank of America lifted their target price on Digital Realty Trust from $175.00 to $190.00 in a research note on Monday, January 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on Digital Realty Trust from $190.00 to $180.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 7th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered Digital Realty Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $175.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Digital Realty Trust currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $175.54.

In other Digital Realty Trust news, Director William G. Laperch sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $166.38, for a total value of $332,760.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Kevin Kennedy sold 350 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $167.75, for a total value of $58,712.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 52,350 shares of company stock valued at $8,806,973 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.61% of the company’s stock.

About Digital Realty Trust

Digital Realty Trust, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust, which engages in the provision of data center, colocation and interconnection solutions. It serves the following industries: artificial intelligence (AI), networks, cloud, digital media, mobile, financial services, healthcare, and gaming.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DLR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Digital Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:DLR).

Receive News & Ratings for Digital Realty Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Digital Realty Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.