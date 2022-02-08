DigitalBridge Group, Inc. (NYSE:DBRG) Stake Boosted by Ranger Global Real Estate Advisors LLC

Ranger Global Real Estate Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of DigitalBridge Group, Inc. (NYSE:DBRG) by 200.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 15,003,318 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 10,007,899 shares during the period. DigitalBridge Group comprises approximately 7.0% of Ranger Global Real Estate Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 2nd largest holding. Ranger Global Real Estate Advisors LLC owned about 3.04% of DigitalBridge Group worth $90,470,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of DBRG. Pinnacle Holdings LLC purchased a new position in DigitalBridge Group in the third quarter valued at about $25,000. Perigon Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in DigitalBridge Group in the third quarter valued at about $63,000. Heritage Investors Management Corp purchased a new position in DigitalBridge Group in the third quarter valued at about $72,000. Ground Swell Capital LLC purchased a new position in DigitalBridge Group in the third quarter valued at about $75,000. Finally, JustInvest LLC purchased a new stake in shares of DigitalBridge Group during the third quarter worth about $83,000. Institutional investors own 83.65% of the company’s stock.

In other DigitalBridge Group news, CAO Sonia Kim sold 11,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.17, for a total value of $89,870.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 9.59% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on DBRG shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered DigitalBridge Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, January 21st. B. Riley restated a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 price target on shares of DigitalBridge Group in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on DigitalBridge Group in a research note on Thursday, December 16th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $11.00 price target on the stock.

Shares of NYSE:DBRG opened at $7.56 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.89 billion, a P/E ratio of -7.07 and a beta of 1.90. DigitalBridge Group, Inc. has a 12-month low of $5.22 and a 12-month high of $8.69. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $7.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 1.55 and a quick ratio of 1.55.

DigitalBridge Group Profile

DigitalBridge Group, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the acquisition and management of properties. It operates through the following segments: Digital Investment Management, Digital Operating, Digital Other, Wellness Infrastructure, and Other. The Digital Investment Management segment is composed of balance sheet equity interests in digital infrastructure and real estate; and digital infrastructure and real estate investment management business.

