Digitalcoin Achieves Market Cap of $269,122.58 (DGC)

Digitalcoin (CURRENCY:DGC) traded 36.9% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on February 8th. Over the last seven days, Digitalcoin has traded up 66.1% against the U.S. dollar. One Digitalcoin coin can now be purchased for about $0.0070 or 0.00000016 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Digitalcoin has a market cap of $269,122.58 and $65.00 worth of Digitalcoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $43,834.78 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,104.14 or 0.07081445 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000363 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $135.26 or 0.00308568 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $333.19 or 0.00760097 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $4.90 or 0.00011169 BTC.

The Sandbox (SAND) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $4.50 or 0.00010258 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $31.44 or 0.00071730 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $182.05 or 0.00415321 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $100.25 or 0.00228690 BTC.

About Digitalcoin

Digitalcoin is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses theMultiple Algorithms hashing algorithm. Digitalcoin’s total supply is 38,371,723 coins. The official website for Digitalcoin is digitalcoin.co . Digitalcoin’s official Twitter account is @DigitalcoinDGC and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Digitalcoin is /r/digitalcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Digitalcoin is an alternative open-source cryptocurrency with focus on economic fairness and growth. It uses the tagline “A Currency for the Digital Age”. The Digitalcoin community aims to help facilitate the circulation of digital currency by bridging the gap between the common public and the new cryptocurrency technology. Blocks are hashed using Scrypt, X11 and SHA256 algorithms. The average block confirmation time for Digitalcoin takes about 40 seconds. The total supply of digitalcoins will balance out around 48,166,000 as block halvings occur. “

Digitalcoin Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Digitalcoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Digitalcoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Digitalcoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

