Discovery Silver (CVE:DSV) Shares Up 1.2%

Discovery Silver Corp. (CVE:DSV)’s share price shot up 1.2% during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as C$1.71 and last traded at C$1.65. 274,613 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 23% from the average session volume of 354,737 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$1.63.

The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of C$1.92. The company has a current ratio of 41.84, a quick ratio of 41.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The stock has a market cap of C$536.51 million and a P/E ratio of -15.28.

Discovery Silver (CVE:DSV) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 24th. The company reported C($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Discovery Silver Corp. will post -0.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director William Murray John purchased 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 8th. The shares were bought at an average cost of C$1.85 per share, with a total value of C$27,750.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 452,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$837,125. Also, Senior Officer Andreas L’abbe bought 23,950 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 12th. The stock was bought at an average cost of C$1.92 per share, for a total transaction of C$45,984.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 1,044,732 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$2,005,885.44. Over the last three months, insiders purchased 74,550 shares of company stock worth $137,814.

Discovery Silver Company Profile (CVE:DSV)

Discovery Silver Corp., a mineral exploration company, engages in the exploration and development of polymetallic deposits. The company's flagship property is the 100% owned Cordero silver project, which covers an area of approximately 35,000 hectares located in the Chihuahua state, Mexico. It also focuses on the high-grade silver-zinc-lead deposits with a land package of approximately 150,000 hectares in northern Coahuila state, Mexico.

