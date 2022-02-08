Dolby Laboratories, Inc. (NYSE:DLB) Shares Sold by Credit Suisse AG

Credit Suisse AG lowered its position in Dolby Laboratories, Inc. (NYSE:DLB) by 5.9% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 94,544 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after selling 5,915 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG owned about 0.09% of Dolby Laboratories worth $8,319,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Bank of Nova Scotia lifted its position in Dolby Laboratories by 381.8% in the third quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 28,865 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $2,540,000 after purchasing an additional 22,874 shares during the period. Aviva PLC purchased a new position in Dolby Laboratories in the third quarter valued at about $1,581,000. First Republic Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in Dolby Laboratories by 14.4% in the third quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 7,907 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $696,000 after buying an additional 993 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. increased its holdings in Dolby Laboratories by 14.0% in the third quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 4,622 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $407,000 after buying an additional 568 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Dolby Laboratories by 98.0% in the third quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC now owns 16,893 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $1,487,000 after buying an additional 8,361 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 58.68% of the company’s stock.

DLB has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Colliers Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Dolby Laboratories in a report on Wednesday, November 17th. Barrington Research reissued a “buy” rating and set a $114.00 price objective on shares of Dolby Laboratories in a research note on Thursday, November 18th.

In other Dolby Laboratories news, CEO Kevin J. Yeaman sold 29,457 shares of Dolby Laboratories stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.79, for a total value of $2,644,944.03. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, CEO Kevin J. Yeaman sold 34,621 shares of Dolby Laboratories stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.10, for a total transaction of $3,223,215.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 102,381 shares of company stock worth $9,345,264. 37.06% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of DLB opened at $76.76 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $89.64 and a 200-day simple moving average of $91.90. Dolby Laboratories, Inc. has a 1-year low of $75.23 and a 1-year high of $104.74. The stock has a market cap of $7.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 1.01.

Dolby Laboratories (NYSE:DLB) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 16th. The electronics maker reported $0.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.02. Dolby Laboratories had a net margin of 20.52% and a return on equity of 9.89%. The firm had revenue of $285.03 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $299.95 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.28 earnings per share. Dolby Laboratories’s revenue was up 5.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that Dolby Laboratories, Inc. will post 2.88 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 23rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 16th will be given a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 15th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.30%. Dolby Laboratories’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 40.98%.

About Dolby Laboratories

Dolby Laboratories, Inc engages in the provision of audio and imaging technologies. It transforms entertainment and communications for content playback in movies, television, music, and gaming. The company was founded by Ray Milton Dolby in 1965 and is headquartered in San Francisco, CA.

