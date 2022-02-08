Dolby Laboratories, Inc. (NYSE:DLB) Shares Sold by Renaissance Technologies LLC

Renaissance Technologies LLC cut its holdings in shares of Dolby Laboratories, Inc. (NYSE:DLB) by 22.8% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 299,954 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after selling 88,548 shares during the quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned 0.30% of Dolby Laboratories worth $26,396,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Utah Retirement Systems increased its position in shares of Dolby Laboratories by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter. Utah Retirement Systems now owns 12,227 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $1,202,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Dolby Laboratories by 12.9% in the 3rd quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 1,111 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $98,000 after purchasing an additional 127 shares during the last quarter. Patten & Patten Inc. TN increased its position in shares of Dolby Laboratories by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. Patten & Patten Inc. TN now owns 45,640 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $4,016,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares during the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. increased its position in shares of Dolby Laboratories by 15.5% in the 2nd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 1,021 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $101,000 after purchasing an additional 137 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL increased its position in shares of Dolby Laboratories by 8.3% in the 2nd quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL now owns 2,600 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $256,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 58.68% of the company’s stock.

NYSE DLB opened at $76.76 on Tuesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $89.64 and its 200 day moving average price is $91.90. The company has a market capitalization of $7.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 1.01. Dolby Laboratories, Inc. has a 12 month low of $75.23 and a 12 month high of $104.74.

Dolby Laboratories (NYSE:DLB) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 16th. The electronics maker reported $0.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.02. Dolby Laboratories had a net margin of 20.52% and a return on equity of 9.89%. The company had revenue of $285.03 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $299.95 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.28 EPS. Dolby Laboratories’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Dolby Laboratories, Inc. will post 2.88 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 23rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 16th will be paid a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.30%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 15th. Dolby Laboratories’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 40.98%.

In related news, CEO Kevin J. Yeaman sold 29,457 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.79, for a total value of $2,644,944.03. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Kevin J. Yeaman sold 34,621 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.10, for a total transaction of $3,223,215.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 102,381 shares of company stock valued at $9,345,264 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 37.06% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently commented on DLB. Barrington Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $114.00 target price on shares of Dolby Laboratories in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. Colliers Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Dolby Laboratories in a research report on Wednesday, November 17th.

Dolby Laboratories, Inc engages in the provision of audio and imaging technologies. It transforms entertainment and communications for content playback in movies, television, music, and gaming. The company was founded by Ray Milton Dolby in 1965 and is headquartered in San Francisco, CA.

