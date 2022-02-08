DraftKings Inc. (NASDAQ:DKNG) Shares Purchased by Natixis

Natixis raised its holdings in shares of DraftKings Inc. (NASDAQ:DKNG) by 1,742.9% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 154,579 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 146,191 shares during the quarter. Natixis’ holdings in DraftKings were worth $7,445,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of DKNG. Security Benefit Life Insurance Co. KS acquired a new stake in DraftKings during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $241,361,000. State Street Corp grew its stake in DraftKings by 170.6% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,363,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $279,835,000 after purchasing an additional 3,381,779 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. grew its stake in DraftKings by 39.4% during the 3rd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 10,570,495 shares of the company’s stock valued at $509,075,000 after purchasing an additional 2,990,065 shares in the last quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its stake in DraftKings by 37.3% during the 3rd quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 9,750,179 shares of the company’s stock valued at $472,104,000 after purchasing an additional 2,649,616 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lord Abbett & CO. LLC acquired a new stake in DraftKings during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $64,967,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.97% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on DKNG shares. BTIG Research restated a “hold” rating on shares of DraftKings in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. Wells Fargo & Company reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $41.00 target price on shares of DraftKings in a research report on Thursday, December 23rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded DraftKings from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on DraftKings from $46.00 to $27.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. Finally, CBRE Group initiated coverage on DraftKings in a research report on Tuesday, December 7th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $36.00 target price for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $56.39.

Shares of DraftKings stock opened at $21.50 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $26.10 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $41.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 3.18 and a quick ratio of 3.18. The company has a market capitalization of $8.74 billion, a P/E ratio of -5.86 and a beta of 2.03. DraftKings Inc. has a 1-year low of $17.41 and a 1-year high of $74.38.

DraftKings (NASDAQ:DKNG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 5th. The company reported ($1.35) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.11) by ($0.24). DraftKings had a negative return on equity of 65.15% and a negative net margin of 127.81%. The firm had revenue of $212.82 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $224.86 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.98) EPS. On average, research analysts expect that DraftKings Inc. will post -3.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Steven Joseph Murray sold 30,707 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.92, for a total value of $857,339.44. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Matthew Kalish sold 96,153 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.59, for a total value of $3,902,850.27. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 177,449 shares of company stock worth $6,877,845 in the last three months. Company insiders own 62.00% of the company’s stock.

DraftKings Inc operates as a digital sports entertainment and gaming company in the United States. It operates through two segments, Business-to-Consumer and Business-to-Business. The company provides users with daily sports, sports betting, and iGaming opportunities. It is also involved in the design, development, and licensing of sports betting and casino gaming platform software for online and retail sportsbook, and casino gaming products.

