Duke Realty Co. (NYSE:DRE) Position Boosted by Axa S.A.

Axa S.A. increased its holdings in Duke Realty Co. (NYSE:DRE) by 1.2% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,444,175 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 17,481 shares during the quarter. Axa S.A. owned about 0.38% of Duke Realty worth $69,134,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of DRE. Amundi bought a new position in Duke Realty in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $67,999,000. Invesco Ltd. boosted its stake in Duke Realty by 11.8% during the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 12,060,490 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $571,064,000 after purchasing an additional 1,276,149 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its stake in Duke Realty by 2,981.5% during the 2nd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,312,159 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $62,131,000 after purchasing an additional 1,269,577 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in Duke Realty by 33.7% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 3,727,559 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $176,499,000 after purchasing an additional 938,973 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in Duke Realty by 1,331.8% during the 3rd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 720,200 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $34,476,000 after purchasing an additional 669,900 shares in the last quarter. 94.88% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:DRE opened at $57.31 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.52, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. Duke Realty Co. has a 1 year low of $37.74 and a 1 year high of $66.22. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $60.57 and a 200 day simple moving average of $55.57. The firm has a market cap of $21.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.47, a P/E/G ratio of 3.87 and a beta of 0.70.

Duke Realty (NYSE:DRE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 25th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.07. Duke Realty had a return on equity of 14.86% and a net margin of 77.12%. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.41 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Duke Realty Co. will post 1.9 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 28th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 16th will be given a dividend of $0.28 per share. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.95%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 15th. Duke Realty’s payout ratio is 49.78%.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Mizuho increased their price target on Duke Realty from $50.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 13th. Royal Bank of Canada raised Duke Realty from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price target for the company from $55.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Friday, November 19th. Raymond James increased their price target on Duke Realty from $61.00 to $68.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 10th. Truist Financial raised Duke Realty from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $63.00 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets downgraded Duke Realty from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $68.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Friday, January 7th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $59.91.

Duke Realty

Duke Realty Corp. operates as a real estate development company, which specializes in the ownership, management and development of industrial and medical office properties. It offers property and asset management, leasing, construction and other tenant related services. Its diversified portfolio of rental properties encompasses various business houses such as government services, manufacturing, retailing, wholesale trade, distribution, healthcare and professional services.

