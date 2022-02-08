Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd Boosts Stake in Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB)

Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd grew its stake in Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB) by 45.3% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 10,185 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 3,173 shares during the period. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd’s holdings in Chubb were worth $1,767,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Nordea Investment Management AB raised its holdings in shares of Chubb by 144.1% during the third quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 4,129,176 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $732,021,000 after purchasing an additional 2,437,677 shares during the last quarter. Amundi purchased a new position in shares of Chubb during the second quarter worth $288,969,000. AQR Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Chubb by 138.6% during the second quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 806,315 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $127,761,000 after purchasing an additional 468,358 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Chubb by 12.7% during the third quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 3,169,512 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $549,847,000 after purchasing an additional 358,034 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Neuberger Berman Group LLC grew its position in Chubb by 30.2% during the third quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 1,502,904 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $259,827,000 after buying an additional 348,808 shares during the period. 87.31% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Chubb alerts:

Several analysts recently commented on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of Chubb from $189.00 to $203.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Chubb in a research report on Monday, November 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $230.00 price target on the stock. Raymond James raised their price target on shares of Chubb from $220.00 to $240.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on shares of Chubb from $198.00 to $225.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 1st. Finally, JMP Securities lifted their target price on shares of Chubb from $210.00 to $225.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 14th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $212.31.

In other news, CEO Evan G. Greenberg sold 15,385 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $195.01, for a total value of $3,000,228.85. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, COO John W. Keogh sold 28,494 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $181.23, for a total transaction of $5,163,967.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 0.39% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NYSE:CB opened at $205.00 on Tuesday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $193.46 and its 200-day moving average price is $186.51. The company has a current ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 0.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The company has a market cap of $88.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.64, a P/E/G ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 0.78. Chubb Limited has a twelve month low of $155.07 and a twelve month high of $209.44.

Chubb (NYSE:CB) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 1st. The financial services provider reported $3.81 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.29 by $0.52. The firm had revenue of $8.52 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.51 billion. Chubb had a net margin of 20.41% and a return on equity of 9.35%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $3.18 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Chubb Limited will post 14.57 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 7th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 17th were paid a $0.80 dividend. This represents a $3.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.56%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 16th. Chubb’s dividend payout ratio is currently 16.61%.

About Chubb

Chubb Ltd. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial and personal property and casualty insurance, personal accident and accident and health (A&H), reinsurance, and life insurance. It operates through the following segments: North America Commercial Property and Casualty (P&C) Insurance, North America Personal P&C Insurance, North America Agricultural Insurance, Overseas General Insurance, Global Reinsurance, and Life Insurance.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Chubb Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chubb and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.