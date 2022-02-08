Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd Purchases New Shares in Extra Space Storage Inc. (NYSE:EXR)

Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Extra Space Storage Inc. (NYSE:EXR) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 8,835 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $1,484,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of Extra Space Storage by 3.2% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 7,730,658 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,266,436,000 after purchasing an additional 243,328 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Extra Space Storage by 5.2% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,921,772 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $489,769,000 after buying an additional 143,392 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its stake in Extra Space Storage by 18.6% during the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 2,808,740 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $471,841,000 after buying an additional 440,707 shares during the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG raised its stake in Extra Space Storage by 4.9% during the third quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 2,193,692 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $368,519,000 after buying an additional 102,594 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp raised its stake in Extra Space Storage by 1.3% during the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,918,946 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $314,362,000 after buying an additional 24,134 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.14% of the company’s stock.

Get Extra Space Storage alerts:

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on EXR shares. Truist Financial boosted their price target on Extra Space Storage from $213.00 to $220.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. KeyCorp boosted their price target on Extra Space Storage from $209.00 to $224.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, December 13th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on Extra Space Storage from $216.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 30th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Evercore ISI restated a “hold” rating and issued a $196.00 price target on shares of Extra Space Storage in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Extra Space Storage from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $220.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Monday, December 20th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Extra Space Storage presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $199.07.

NYSE:EXR opened at $199.75 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $208.33 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $192.64. Extra Space Storage Inc. has a 52-week low of $115.13 and a 52-week high of $228.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a current ratio of 0.49. The firm has a market capitalization of $26.74 billion, a PE ratio of 37.20, a P/E/G ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 0.40.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 15th were issued a dividend of $1.25 per share. This represents a $5.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.50%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 14th. Extra Space Storage’s dividend payout ratio is presently 93.11%.

In other news, CFO P Scott Stubbs sold 4,625 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $213.75, for a total value of $988,593.75. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Joseph D. Margolis sold 3,750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $219.25, for a total value of $822,187.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 2.64% of the company’s stock.

Extra Space Storage Profile

Extra Space Storage, Inc is a real estate investment trust. It operates through the following segments: Self-Storage Operations and Tenant Reinsurance. The Self-Storage Operations segment includes rental operations of wholly-owned stores. The Tenant Reinsurance segment includes reinsurance of risks relating to the loss of goods stored by tenants in stores.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EXR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Extra Space Storage Inc. (NYSE:EXR).

Receive News & Ratings for Extra Space Storage Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Extra Space Storage and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.