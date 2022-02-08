Dynatrace, Inc. (NYSE:DT) Shares Sold by Voya Investment Management LLC

Voya Investment Management LLC trimmed its holdings in Dynatrace, Inc. (NYSE:DT) by 2.5% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,214,962 shares of the company’s stock after selling 30,610 shares during the quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC owned about 0.43% of Dynatrace worth $86,225,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in Dynatrace in the third quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Dynatrace in the third quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new position in Dynatrace in the second quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its holdings in Dynatrace by 289.2% in the third quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 868 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,000 after purchasing an additional 645 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Shell Asset Management Co. lifted its stake in Dynatrace by 79.7% in the second quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. now owns 927 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,000 after buying an additional 411 shares during the last quarter. 93.84% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Dynatrace alerts:

In related news, CEO Siclen John Van sold 55,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.07, for a total transaction of $3,853,850.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Rick M. Mcconnell bought 2,500 shares of Dynatrace stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 14th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $58.38 per share, for a total transaction of $145,950.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have sold 195,942 shares of company stock worth $12,963,378 over the last quarter. 0.88% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on DT. Summit Insights boosted their price objective on Dynatrace from $75.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. JMP Securities boosted their price objective on Dynatrace from $72.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Canaccord Genuity Group cut their price target on Dynatrace from $80.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. Needham & Company LLC cut their price target on Dynatrace from $68.00 to $56.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 1st. Finally, BTIG Research cut Dynatrace from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $66.70.

DT opened at $47.29 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The firm has a market cap of $13.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 175.15, a PEG ratio of 8.46 and a beta of 1.44. Dynatrace, Inc. has a 52 week low of $41.01 and a 52 week high of $80.13. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $55.91 and its 200 day simple moving average is $64.75.

Dynatrace (NYSE:DT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 2nd. The company reported $0.18 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.16 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $240.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $234.50 million. Dynatrace had a return on equity of 9.71% and a net margin of 8.99%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 31.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.13 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Dynatrace, Inc. will post 0.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Dynatrace Profile

Dynatrace, Inc offers software intelligence platform, purpose-built for the enterprise cloud. The firm’s platform utilizes artificial intelligence at its core and advanced automation to provide answers, not just data, about the performance of applications, the underlying hybrid cloud infrastructure, and the experience of the customers’ users.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Dynatrace Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dynatrace and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.