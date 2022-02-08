e-therapeutics (LON:ETX) Shares Cross Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $34.45

Shares of e-therapeutics plc (LON:ETX) crossed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of GBX 34.45 ($0.47) and traded as low as GBX 30.10 ($0.41). e-therapeutics shares last traded at GBX 30.20 ($0.41), with a volume of 101,501 shares trading hands.

The stock has a fifty day moving average of GBX 39.93 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 34.45. The stock has a market capitalization of £155.40 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -30.20. The company has a current ratio of 39.59, a quick ratio of 37.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17.

Get e-therapeutics alerts:

About e-therapeutics (LON:ETX)

e-Therapeutics plc operates as a drug discovery company in the United Kingdom. The company's Network-Driven Drug Discovery platform perform in silico phenotypic screens to generate sets of small molecules that are enriched in active compounds ensuring high in vitro hit rates in complex phenotypic screens; and Genome-Associated Interaction Networks platform to analyze genome-wide association study data, which identifies disease variants at the genome level to identify potential intervention strategies, therapies, and diagnostics, as well as developing RNAi platform to modulate any gene to harness novel targets identified computationally.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for e-therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for e-therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.