Eagle Materials Inc. (NYSE:EXP) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of Eagle Materials Inc. (NYSE:EXP) have been assigned an average rating of “Buy” from the fourteen analysts that are covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and six have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $170.17.

EXP has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Citigroup decreased their target price on shares of Eagle Materials from $194.00 to $175.00 in a research report on Friday, January 28th. Raymond James raised their target price on shares of Eagle Materials from $165.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 29th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on shares of Eagle Materials from $181.00 to $190.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. Stephens lifted their price objective on shares of Eagle Materials from $175.00 to $185.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Finally, Loop Capital decreased their price objective on shares of Eagle Materials from $170.00 to $155.00 in a research report on Friday, January 28th.

Shares of NYSE:EXP opened at $141.52 on Tuesday. Eagle Materials has a 12 month low of $116.92 and a 12 month high of $169.15. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 2.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $156.83 and its 200 day simple moving average is $150.75. The firm has a market cap of $5.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.08 and a beta of 1.32.

Eagle Materials (NYSE:EXP) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 27th. The construction company reported $2.53 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.46 by $0.07. Eagle Materials had a net margin of 20.42% and a return on equity of 28.58%. The business had revenue of $462.94 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $461.05 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.94 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 14.4% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Eagle Materials will post 9.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Eagle Materials news, Director Martin M. Ellen sold 1,193 shares of Eagle Materials stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $163.32, for a total value of $194,840.76. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP William R. Devlin sold 5,152 shares of Eagle Materials stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $165.06, for a total transaction of $850,389.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 16,415 shares of company stock valued at $2,707,151. 1.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. FourThought Financial LLC raised its position in shares of Eagle Materials by 6.3% in the 3rd quarter. FourThought Financial LLC now owns 1,140 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $149,000 after buying an additional 68 shares in the last quarter. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV grew its holdings in shares of Eagle Materials by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV now owns 3,585 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $470,000 after purchasing an additional 71 shares during the last quarter. Greenwood Capital Associates LLC grew its holdings in shares of Eagle Materials by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. Greenwood Capital Associates LLC now owns 8,858 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,475,000 after purchasing an additional 77 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Eagle Materials by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 19,859 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $3,303,000 after purchasing an additional 78 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Allworth Financial LP grew its holdings in shares of Eagle Materials by 13.2% during the 3rd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 694 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $91,000 after purchasing an additional 81 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 97.02% of the company’s stock.

About Eagle Materials

Eagle Materials, Inc engages in the provision of heavy construction materials and light building materials. It operates through the following segments: Cement, Concrete and Aggregates, Gypsum Wallboard, and Recycled Paperboard. The Cement segment deals with the manufacture, production, distribution, and sale of Portland cement.

