Edgeware Price Up 4.3% This Week (EDG)

Edgeware (CURRENCY:EDG) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 0:00 AM ET on February 7th. During the last week, Edgeware has traded up 4.3% against the dollar. One Edgeware coin can currently be bought for about $0.0049 or 0.00000011 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Edgeware has a market cap of $29.33 million and $1.78 million worth of Edgeware was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002256 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 12.8% against the dollar and now trades at $2.02 or 0.00004569 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.50 or 0.00001136 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.65 or 0.00004286 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002257 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00043442 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $47.81 or 0.00107902 BTC.

Edgeware Profile

Edgeware is a coin. It launched on December 16th, 2016. Edgeware’s total supply is 6,678,376,933 coins and its circulating supply is 5,987,353,275 coins. Edgeware’s official Twitter account is @edgelessproject and its Facebook page is accessible here . Edgeware’s official website is edgewa.re . Edgeware’s official message board is commonwealth.im/edgeware

According to CryptoCompare, “Edgeless is an equity-based token that represents ownership in the profits of the Edgless casino, a decentralized online gaming platform based on Ethereum smart contracts that offer users a low to non-existent edge in games. “

Edgeware Coin Trading

