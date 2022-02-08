Edwards Lifesciences Co. (NYSE:EW) Shares Sold by Tocqueville Asset Management L.P.

Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. lessened its holdings in shares of Edwards Lifesciences Co. (NYSE:EW) by 2.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 96,852 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 2,730 shares during the quarter. Tocqueville Asset Management L.P.’s holdings in Edwards Lifesciences were worth $10,965,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec raised its holdings in Edwards Lifesciences by 908.3% in the second quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 222,197 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $23,013,000 after acquiring an additional 200,161 shares in the last quarter. Castleark Management LLC raised its holdings in Edwards Lifesciences by 87.7% in the second quarter. Castleark Management LLC now owns 439,285 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $45,497,000 after acquiring an additional 205,240 shares in the last quarter. Tredje AP fonden raised its holdings in Edwards Lifesciences by 209.4% in the third quarter. Tredje AP fonden now owns 82,000 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $9,283,000 after acquiring an additional 55,500 shares in the last quarter. Hixon Zuercher LLC raised its holdings in Edwards Lifesciences by 1.2% in the third quarter. Hixon Zuercher LLC now owns 29,032 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $3,287,000 after acquiring an additional 346 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Amalgamated Bank raised its holdings in Edwards Lifesciences by 283.5% in the second quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 145,761 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $15,096,000 after acquiring an additional 107,749 shares in the last quarter. 80.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Edwards Lifesciences from $148.00 to $136.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on shares of Edwards Lifesciences in a research note on Thursday, December 9th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $142.00 price target on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Edwards Lifesciences from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price target for the company from $114.00 to $140.00 in a research note on Friday, December 17th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on shares of Edwards Lifesciences from $130.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Finally, Piper Sandler dropped their price target on shares of Edwards Lifesciences from $133.00 to $125.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $124.00.

NYSE:EW opened at $111.13 on Tuesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $118.19 and its 200 day moving average price is $116.51. Edwards Lifesciences Co. has a 1-year low of $78.44 and a 1-year high of $131.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 3.08 and a quick ratio of 2.38. The firm has a market cap of $69.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.16 and a beta of 1.16.

Edwards Lifesciences (NYSE:EW) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, January 25th. The medical research company reported $0.51 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.55 by ($0.04). Edwards Lifesciences had a net margin of 28.73% and a return on equity of 26.53%. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.50 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Edwards Lifesciences Co. will post 2.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Michael A. Mussallem sold 32,550 shares of Edwards Lifesciences stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $123.88, for a total transaction of $4,032,294.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP Donald E. Bobo, Jr. sold 11,050 shares of Edwards Lifesciences stock in a transaction on Friday, January 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.15, for a total value of $1,117,707.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 128,260 shares of company stock valued at $15,288,954. 1.35% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Edwards Lifesciences Profile

Edwards Lifesciences Corp. engages in the patient-focused medical innovations for heart disease and critical care monitoring. Its products are categorized into three areas: Transcatheter Heart Valves, Surgical Structural Heart, and Critical Care. The Transcatheter Heart Valves portfolio includes technologies designed to treat heart valve disease using catheter-based approaches as opposed to open surgical techniques.

