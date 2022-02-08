Eiffage (OTCMKTS:EFGSY) Stock Price Down 1.3%

Shares of Eiffage SA (OTCMKTS:EFGSY) traded down 1.3% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $21.29 and last traded at $21.29. 492 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 81% from the average session volume of 2,573 shares. The stock had previously closed at $21.56.

EFGSY has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Eiffage in a report on Thursday, December 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Eiffage in a research report on Monday, October 25th. Barclays restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Eiffage in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, UBS Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of Eiffage in a research report on Monday, October 25th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $20.85.

Get Eiffage alerts:

The business has a fifty day moving average of $20.35 and a two-hundred day moving average of $20.44.

Eiffage SA is a holding company, which engages in the concessions and public-private partnerships, construction and public works. The company was founded on June 12, 1920 and is headquartered in Vélizy-Villacoublay, France.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Eiffage Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eiffage and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.