Electrovaya (TSE:EFL) Stock Price Crosses Below 200-Day Moving Average of $1.04

Electrovaya Inc. (TSE:EFL) shares passed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of C$1.04 and traded as low as C$0.75. Electrovaya shares last traded at C$0.76, with a volume of 31,825 shares traded.

The company has a market cap of C$110.92 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.18. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of C$0.91 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$1.04.

Get Electrovaya alerts:

Electrovaya (TSE:EFL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, December 20th. The company reported C($0.01) EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of C$5.23 million during the quarter. Analysts predict that Electrovaya Inc. will post 0.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Electrovaya Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and markets lithium-ion advanced battery and battery systems in Canada, the United States, and internationally. It provides lithium-ion batteries to power materials handling electric vehicles, including fork-lifts and automated guided vehicles; and electric transportation applications; as well for electric stationary storage and other battery markets.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Electrovaya Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Electrovaya and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.