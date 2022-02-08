Elliott Opportunity II Corp (NYSE:EOCW) Shares Purchased by HighTower Advisors LLC

HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Elliott Opportunity II Corp (NYSE:EOCW) by 25.0% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,205,924 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 241,374 shares during the quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC owned about 1.58% of Elliott Opportunity II worth $11,745,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

EOCW stock opened at $9.80 on Tuesday. Elliott Opportunity II Corp has a twelve month low of $9.55 and a twelve month high of $10.11. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $9.77.

Get Elliott Opportunity II alerts:

About Elliott Opportunity II

Elliott Opportunity II Corp. is a blank check company. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization or related business combination with one or more businesses. Elliott Opportunity II Corp. is based in WEST PALM BEACH, Fla.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Elliott Opportunity II Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Elliott Opportunity II and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.