Elliott Opportunity II Corp (NYSE:EOCW) Shares Purchased by HighTower Advisors LLC

HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Elliott Opportunity II Corp (NYSE:EOCW) by 25.0% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,205,924 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 241,374 shares during the quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC owned about 1.58% of Elliott Opportunity II worth $11,745,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
EOCW stock opened at $9.80 on Tuesday. Elliott Opportunity II Corp has a twelve month low of $9.55 and a twelve month high of $10.11. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $9.77.
About Elliott Opportunity II
