Emercoin Price Up 11.4% Over Last 7 Days (EMC)

Emercoin (CURRENCY:EMC) traded 2.8% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on February 7th. During the last week, Emercoin has traded up 11.4% against the U.S. dollar. One Emercoin coin can now be bought for about $0.0459 or 0.00000104 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Emercoin has a total market cap of $2.24 million and $13,869.00 worth of Emercoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

WinCash (WCC) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0408 or 0.00000092 BTC.

Universal Currency (UNIT) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0031 or 0.00000007 BTC.

Theresa May Coin (MAY) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Internet of People (IOP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0033 or 0.00000006 BTC.

ParkByte (PKB) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0049 or 0.00000011 BTC.

Neutron (NTRN) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Vortex Defi (VTX) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0062 or 0.00000014 BTC.

Experience Points (XP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

FlavorsBSC (FLVR) traded down 36.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000003 BTC.

EduMetrix Coin (EMC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $5.21 or 0.00011340 BTC.

About Emercoin

Emercoin (CRYPTO:EMC) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. It launched on December 11th, 2013. Emercoin’s total supply is 48,524,900 coins and its circulating supply is 48,755,537 coins. Emercoin’s official message board is emercointalk.org . Emercoin’s official website is emercoin.com . The Reddit community for Emercoin is /r/EmerCoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Emercoin’s official Twitter account is @EmerCoin_EMC and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Hybrid of NameCoin and PPCoin. More focused on the production of coins by PoS than PoW. Mining has a bonus on the interval 1-512 difficulty for high initial issue of coins. Further difficulty will gradually increase, making PoS mining more promising. Emercoin offers a 6% annual POS reward with 30 day coin maturity. Coin added by @chopcoin Team “

