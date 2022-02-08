Empire (OTCMKTS:EMLAF) Stock Price Passes Above 50-Day Moving Average of $30.05

Empire Company Limited (OTCMKTS:EMLAF) shares passed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $30.05 and traded as high as $30.99. Empire shares last traded at $30.99, with a volume of 1,700 shares trading hands.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the stock. BMO Capital Markets cut shares of Empire from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from C$45.00 to C$41.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 8th. TD Securities raised Empire from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 21st. Finally, CIBC raised their price target on Empire from C$48.00 to C$49.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 21st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Empire has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $45.00.

Empire Co Ltd. engages in the food retailing and corporate investment activities. It operates through the Food Retailing, and Investments & Other Operations segments. The Food Retailing Segment involves in the distribution of food products in Canada. The Investments & Other Operations segment consist equity accounted interest in Crombie REIT, and Genstar.

