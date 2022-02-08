Empire (TSE:EMP.A) Shares Pass Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $39.02

Empire Company Limited (TSE:EMP.A) passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of C$39.02 and traded as high as C$39.73. Empire shares last traded at C$39.31, with a volume of 187,208 shares.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on EMP.A. BMO Capital Markets cut shares of Empire from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from C$45.00 to C$41.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 8th. TD Securities raised shares of Empire from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a C$44.00 target price for the company in a report on Friday, January 21st. National Bankshares raised their target price on shares of Empire from C$45.00 to C$46.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, December 10th. CIBC raised their target price on shares of Empire from C$48.00 to C$49.00 in a report on Friday, January 21st. Finally, ATB Capital raised their target price on shares of Empire from C$46.00 to C$48.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, December 10th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$45.78.

The company’s 50-day moving average price is C$38.37 and its 200-day moving average price is C$39.02. The firm has a market cap of C$10.42 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.83. The company has a quick ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 150.82.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 28th. Investors of record on Friday, January 28th were given a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 13th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.53%. Empire’s payout ratio is presently 21.13%.

In other news, Director Michael Bennett Medline bought 8,025 shares of Empire stock in a transaction on Monday, December 13th. The shares were bought at an average cost of C$37.39 per share, with a total value of C$300,033.89. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 76,644 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$2,865,519.89.

About Empire (TSE:EMP.A)

Empire Company Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the food retail and related real estate businesses in Canada. It operates through two segments, Food Retailing, and Investments and Other Operations. The company owns, affiliates, and franchises approximately 1,500 retail stores under various retail banners, including Sobeys, Safeway, IGA, Foodland, FreshCo, Thrifty Foods, and Lawtons Drugs; and approximately 350 retail fuel locations.

