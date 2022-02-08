Encore Wire (WIRE) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

Encore Wire (NASDAQ:WIRE) is scheduled to be announcing its earnings results after the market closes on Tuesday, February 15th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $2.42 per share for the quarter. Investors that wish to register for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

NASDAQ:WIRE opened at $111.98 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.27 billion, a PE ratio of 5.47 and a beta of 1.13. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $129.14 and its 200 day moving average is $112.41. Encore Wire has a 12 month low of $62.39 and a 12 month high of $151.64.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 21st. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 7th were issued a dividend of $0.02 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 6th. This represents a $0.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.07%. Encore Wire’s payout ratio is 0.39%.

WIRE has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. DA Davidson boosted their target price on shares of Encore Wire from $115.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Encore Wire from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 29th.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Encore Wire stock. Jane Street Group LLC grew its position in shares of Encore Wire Co. (NASDAQ:WIRE) by 107.2% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 7,883 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,078 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC’s holdings in Encore Wire were worth $748,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. 85.63% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Encore Wire Company Profile

Encore Wire Corp. engages in manufacturing copper electrical building wire and cable. The firm is a significant supplier of building wire for interior electrical wiring in commercial and industrial buildings, homes, apartments and manufactured housing. It offers an electric building wire product line that consists primarily of NM-B cable, UF-B cable, THHN/THWN-2 and other types of wire products, including Metal Clad, Armored Cable, Photovoltaic Cable and Bare Copper.

