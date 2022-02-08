Endeavour Mining plc (TSE:EDV) Expected to Post Q4 2021 Earnings of $0.70 Per Share

Endeavour Mining plc (TSE:EDV) – Stock analysts at Pi Financial issued their Q4 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Endeavour Mining in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, February 7th. Pi Financial analyst C. Thompson forecasts that the company will earn $0.70 per share for the quarter. Pi Financial has a “Buy” rating on the stock.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. CIBC decreased their price target on Endeavour Mining from C$46.00 to C$43.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 24th. Raymond James reissued an “outperform” rating and set a C$43.00 price target on shares of Endeavour Mining in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. Barclays reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Endeavour Mining in a report on Tuesday, January 25th. Morgan Stanley reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Endeavour Mining in a report on Monday, January 31st. Finally, National Bankshares lifted their target price on Endeavour Mining from C$48.00 to C$49.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$566.00.

TSE EDV opened at C$30.05 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of C$7.45 billion and a PE ratio of 15.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 20.20, a quick ratio of 1.54 and a current ratio of 2.23. The business’s fifty day moving average is C$27.85 and its 200 day moving average is C$29.54. Endeavour Mining has a fifty-two week low of C$23.12 and a fifty-two week high of C$35.94.

Endeavour Mining (TSE:EDV) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 11th. The company reported C$0.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$0.54 by C$0.23. The firm had revenue of C$871.35 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$660.49 million.

The firm also recently announced a Semi-Annual dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 11th will be given a dividend of $0.354 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 10th. This represents a dividend yield of 1%. Endeavour Mining’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 32.53%.

Endeavour Mining Plc operates as a gold producer in West Africa. Its operating assets located in Senegal, Cote d'Ivoire, and Burkina Faso, as well as a portfolio of development projects and exploration assets in the Birimian Greenstone Belt across West Africa. Endeavour Mining Plc was incorporated in 2021 and is based in London, the United Kingdom.

