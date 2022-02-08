Endeavour Mining (TSE:EDV) Earns Buy Rating from Pi Financial

Endeavour Mining (TSE:EDV)‘s stock had its “buy” rating restated by analysts at Pi Financial in a note issued to investors on Monday, Zacks.com reports. Pi Financial also issued estimates for Endeavour Mining’s Q4 2021 earnings at $0.70 EPS.

Several other equities analysts have also weighed in on the company. Berenberg Bank restated a “buy” rating and issued a C$2,700.00 price target on shares of Endeavour Mining in a research note on Friday. National Bankshares lifted their price target on Endeavour Mining from C$48.00 to C$49.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 12th. Barclays restated a “buy” rating on shares of Endeavour Mining in a research note on Tuesday, January 25th. Morgan Stanley reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Endeavour Mining in a research note on Monday, January 31st. Finally, Raymond James reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a C$43.00 price objective on shares of Endeavour Mining in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$566.00.

TSE EDV opened at C$30.05 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of C$27.85 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$29.54. The firm has a market capitalization of C$7.45 billion and a P/E ratio of 15.04. Endeavour Mining has a fifty-two week low of C$23.12 and a fifty-two week high of C$35.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 20.20, a quick ratio of 1.54 and a current ratio of 2.23.

Endeavour Mining (TSE:EDV) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 11th. The company reported C$0.77 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$0.54 by C$0.23. The company had revenue of C$871.35 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$660.49 million. As a group, analysts forecast that Endeavour Mining will post 2.9 earnings per share for the current year.

About Endeavour Mining

Endeavour Mining Plc operates as a gold producer in West Africa. Its operating assets located in Senegal, Cote d'Ivoire, and Burkina Faso, as well as a portfolio of development projects and exploration assets in the Birimian Greenstone Belt across West Africa. Endeavour Mining Plc was incorporated in 2021 and is based in London, the United Kingdom.

