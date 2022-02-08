Endor Protocol (EDR) Trading Up 54.6% This Week

Endor Protocol (CURRENCY:EDR) traded up 22.5% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on February 8th. Endor Protocol has a market capitalization of $1.19 million and $48,414.00 worth of Endor Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Endor Protocol has traded up 54.6% against the dollar. One Endor Protocol coin can now be bought for about $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

The Sandbox (SAND) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $4.41 or 0.00010170 BTC.

Dash (DASH) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $111.53 or 0.00257120 BTC.

Secret (SCRT) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.25 or 0.00014420 BTC.

Immutable X (IMX) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.76 or 0.00006363 BTC.

SuperFarm (SUPER) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.97 or 0.00002228 BTC.

DigitalBits (XDB) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00000940 BTC.

PAC Global (PAC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0130 or 0.00000022 BTC.

MimbleWimbleCoin (MWC) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $7.73 or 0.00017817 BTC.

Boson Protocol (BOSON) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.09 or 0.00002516 BTC.

Crust (CRU) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $42.40 or 0.00117874 BTC.

About Endor Protocol

EDR is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. Endor Protocol’s total supply is 1,468,902,336 coins and its circulating supply is 1,468,902,335 coins. The Reddit community for Endor Protocol is /r/EndorCoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Endor Protocol’s official Twitter account is @edinarworldwide and its Facebook page is accessible here . Endor Protocol’s official website is www.endor.com

According to CryptoCompare, “Launched in 2015, EDC Blockchain is a global multi-currency platform with a built-in constructor of coins. All EDC holders are merged into master nodes, which are a certain kind of fund in which users donate their coins, thereby allowing the node to mine EDC. Based on a hybrid LPoS mining algorithm and using Bitshares 2.0 Graphene protocol, EDC provides network security when implementing important functions, such as instant confirmation of transactions, as well as ensuring network voting. The last EDC coin will be produced on January 1st, 2040. The EDC community exceeds 1 million users, while the cryptocurrency is used by people living in 57 countries throughout the world. EDC is actively developing in the Southeast Asia, Latin American and European markets. “

Endor Protocol Coin Trading

