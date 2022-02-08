Engagesmart (ESMT) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

Engagesmart (NYSE:ESMT) is scheduled to be announcing its earnings results after the market closes on Tuesday, February 15th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.01 per share for the quarter. Engagesmart has set its FY 2021 guidance at EPS.Investors that wish to listen to the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Engagesmart (NYSE:ESMT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.01. The business had revenue of $55.49 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $52.50 million. On average, analysts expect Engagesmart to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of ESMT opened at $21.00 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $21.68. Engagesmart has a fifty-two week low of $18.41 and a fifty-two week high of $38.83.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Engagesmart stock. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in Engagesmart Inc (NYSE:ESMT) during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 16,609 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $566,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.66% of the company’s stock.

ESMT has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Raymond James cut their price objective on shares of Engagesmart from $40.00 to $34.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. Citigroup cut their price objective on shares of Engagesmart from $31.00 to $26.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. William Blair initiated coverage on shares of Engagesmart in a research report on Monday, October 18th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. KeyCorp cut their price objective on shares of Engagesmart from $40.00 to $25.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC initiated coverage on shares of Engagesmart in a research report on Monday, October 18th. They set a “buy” rating and a $40.00 price objective on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $32.67.

About Engagesmart

EngageSmart Inc is a provider of vertically-tailored customer engagement software and integrated payments solutions. It offers single instance, multi-tenant, true Software-as-a-Service vertical solutions, including SimplePractice, InvoiceCloud, HealthPay24 and DonorDrive. The company’s solutions segment includes Health & Wellness, Government, Utilities, Financial Services and Giving.

