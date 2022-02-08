EnLink Midstream (ENLC) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Tuesday

EnLink Midstream (NYSE:ENLC) is set to issue its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Tuesday, February 15th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.06 per share for the quarter. Parties interested in participating in the company’s conference call can do so using this link.
Shares of ENLC stock opened at $8.51 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39. EnLink Midstream has a twelve month low of $3.85 and a twelve month high of $8.64. The company has a market cap of $4.15 billion, a P/E ratio of -22.39 and a beta of 3.07. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $7.20 and a 200 day simple moving average of $6.82.
The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 11th. Investors of record on Monday, January 31st will be given a dividend of $0.112 per share. This is an increase from EnLink Midstream’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.09. This represents a $0.45 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.26%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 28th. EnLink Midstream’s dividend payout ratio is currently -118.42%.
A hedge fund recently raised its stake in EnLink Midstream stock. Millennium Management LLC grew its stake in EnLink Midstream, LLC (NYSE:ENLC) by 31.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 112,764 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after buying an additional 27,161 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC’s holdings in EnLink Midstream were worth $769,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 38.96% of the company’s stock.
About EnLink Midstream
EnLink Midstream LLC engages in transmission, processing and marketing of natural gas and crude oil. It operates through the following segments: Permian, North Texas, Oklahoma, Louisiana, and Corporate. The Permian segment includes natural gas gathering, processing, and transmission activities and crude oil operations in the Midland and Delaware Basins in West Texas and Eastern New Mexico and crude operations in South Texas.
Further Reading
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on EnLink Midstream (ENLC)
- onsemi Bottoms, Institutional Activity Turns Bullish
- LPL In Buy Range After Better-Than-Expected Q4 Report
- Bottom Fishing For Johnson Outdoors
- Intuitive Surgical is an Intuitive Buy
- Abbott Stock is an Oversold Play
Receive News & Ratings for EnLink Midstream Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for EnLink Midstream and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.