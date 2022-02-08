EnLink Midstream (ENLC) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Tuesday

EnLink Midstream (NYSE:ENLC) is set to issue its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Tuesday, February 15th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.06 per share for the quarter. Parties interested in participating in the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Shares of ENLC stock opened at $8.51 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39. EnLink Midstream has a twelve month low of $3.85 and a twelve month high of $8.64. The company has a market cap of $4.15 billion, a P/E ratio of -22.39 and a beta of 3.07. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $7.20 and a 200 day simple moving average of $6.82.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 11th. Investors of record on Monday, January 31st will be given a dividend of $0.112 per share. This is an increase from EnLink Midstream’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.09. This represents a $0.45 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.26%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 28th. EnLink Midstream’s dividend payout ratio is currently -118.42%.

ENLC has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Raymond James upped their price objective on EnLink Midstream from $7.50 to $9.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, October 18th. Morgan Stanley upgraded EnLink Midstream from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and increased their target price for the company from $7.00 to $9.00 in a research report on Friday, January 7th. Zacks Investment Research raised EnLink Midstream from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 21st. Barclays lifted their price target on EnLink Midstream from $5.00 to $7.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 19th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on EnLink Midstream from $7.00 to $8.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $7.13.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in EnLink Midstream stock. Millennium Management LLC grew its stake in EnLink Midstream, LLC (NYSE:ENLC) by 31.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 112,764 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after buying an additional 27,161 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC’s holdings in EnLink Midstream were worth $769,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 38.96% of the company’s stock.

About EnLink Midstream

EnLink Midstream LLC engages in transmission, processing and marketing of natural gas and crude oil. It operates through the following segments: Permian, North Texas, Oklahoma, Louisiana, and Corporate. The Permian segment includes natural gas gathering, processing, and transmission activities and crude oil operations in the Midland and Delaware Basins in West Texas and Eastern New Mexico and crude operations in South Texas.

