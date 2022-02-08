EnLink Midstream, LLC (NYSE:ENLC) Shares Sold by Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership

Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lowered its stake in shares of EnLink Midstream, LLC (NYSE:ENLC) by 89.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 322,236 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 2,791,020 shares during the quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership owned about 0.07% of EnLink Midstream worth $2,198,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of ENLC. Jump Financial LLC acquired a new position in EnLink Midstream in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $2,369,000. Blueshift Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in EnLink Midstream by 143.7% in the 2nd quarter. Blueshift Asset Management LLC now owns 74,903 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $479,000 after buying an additional 44,171 shares during the period. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund increased its holdings in EnLink Midstream by 12.2% in the 3rd quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 1,546,300 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $10,546,000 after buying an additional 167,600 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC increased its holdings in EnLink Midstream by 236.8% in the 2nd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 355,704 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $2,273,000 after buying an additional 250,088 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its holdings in EnLink Midstream by 3.3% in the 2nd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 326,196 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $2,084,000 after buying an additional 10,316 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 38.96% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on ENLC shares. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of EnLink Midstream from $7.00 to $8.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of EnLink Midstream from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 21st. Mizuho upped their price objective on shares of EnLink Midstream from $6.00 to $8.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of EnLink Midstream from $5.00 to $7.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 19th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of EnLink Midstream from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $7.00 to $9.00 in a research report on Friday, January 7th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, EnLink Midstream currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $7.13.

ENLC stock opened at $8.51 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.15 billion, a P/E ratio of -22.39 and a beta of 3.07. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $7.20 and a 200-day simple moving average of $6.82. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39. EnLink Midstream, LLC has a 52 week low of $3.85 and a 52 week high of $8.64.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 11th. Stockholders of record on Monday, January 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.112 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 28th. This represents a $0.45 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.26%. This is a boost from EnLink Midstream’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.09. EnLink Midstream’s payout ratio is currently -118.42%.

EnLink Midstream Company Profile

EnLink Midstream LLC engages in transmission, processing and marketing of natural gas and crude oil. It operates through the following segments: Permian, North Texas, Oklahoma, Louisiana, and Corporate. The Permian segment includes natural gas gathering, processing, and transmission activities and crude oil operations in the Midland and Delaware Basins in West Texas and Eastern New Mexico and crude operations in South Texas.

