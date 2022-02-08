Enova International (NYSE:ENVA) Hits New 1-Year High Following Analyst Upgrade

Shares of Enova International, Inc. (NYSE:ENVA) hit a new 52-week high on Tuesday after Maxim Group upgraded the stock from a hold rating to a buy rating. Maxim Group now has a $55.00 price target on the stock. Enova International traded as high as $45.10 and last traded at $45.00, with a volume of 550491 shares. The stock had previously closed at $41.22.

Separately, JMP Securities boosted their price target on Enova International from $48.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Monday.

In other Enova International news, CEO David Fisher sold 15,503 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.28, for a total value of $655,466.84. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, General Counsel Sean Rahilly sold 1,430 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.38, for a total value of $60,603.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 26,134 shares of company stock worth $1,078,957. 6.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Arizona State Retirement System lifted its holdings in Enova International by 3.0% in the third quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 10,011 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $346,000 after acquiring an additional 290 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its holdings in Enova International by 0.7% in the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 50,304 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $1,738,000 after acquiring an additional 354 shares during the period. First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Enova International by 1,525.6% in the third quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 699 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 656 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in Enova International by 0.6% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 433,634 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $14,983,000 after acquiring an additional 2,606 shares during the period. Finally, Assetmark Inc. lifted its holdings in Enova International by 8.8% in the second quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 46,276 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $1,583,000 after acquiring an additional 3,733 shares during the period. 86.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 15.90 and a quick ratio of 15.90. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.63 and a beta of 1.52. The company has a 50 day moving average of $40.40.

Enova International (NYSE:ENVA) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The credit services provider reported $1.50 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.03 by $0.47. The business had revenue of $363.61 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $338.24 million. Enova International had a return on equity of 24.98% and a net margin of 21.22%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.23 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Enova International, Inc. will post 5.19 earnings per share for the current year.

Enova International Company Profile

Enova International, Inc engages in the provision of online financial services. Its products and services include short-term consumer loan, line of credit accounts, instalment loans, receivables purchase agreements, credit services organization program, bank program, and decision management platform-as-a-service & analytics-as-a-service.

