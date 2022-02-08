Enova International (NYSE:ENVA) Hits New 1-Year High Following Analyst Upgrade

Shares of Enova International, Inc. (NYSE:ENVA) hit a new 52-week high on Tuesday after Maxim Group upgraded the stock from a hold rating to a buy rating. Maxim Group now has a $55.00 price target on the stock. Enova International traded as high as $45.10 and last traded at $45.00, with a volume of 550491 shares. The stock had previously closed at $41.22.
Separately, JMP Securities boosted their price target on Enova International from $48.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Monday.
In other Enova International news, CEO David Fisher sold 15,503 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.28, for a total value of $655,466.84. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, General Counsel Sean Rahilly sold 1,430 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.38, for a total value of $60,603.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 26,134 shares of company stock worth $1,078,957. 6.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 15.90 and a quick ratio of 15.90. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.63 and a beta of 1.52. The company has a 50 day moving average of $40.40.
Enova International (NYSE:ENVA) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The credit services provider reported $1.50 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.03 by $0.47. The business had revenue of $363.61 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $338.24 million. Enova International had a return on equity of 24.98% and a net margin of 21.22%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.23 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Enova International, Inc. will post 5.19 earnings per share for the current year.
Enova International Company Profile (NYSE:ENVA)
Enova International, Inc engages in the provision of online financial services. Its products and services include short-term consumer loan, line of credit accounts, instalment loans, receivables purchase agreements, credit services organization program, bank program, and decision management platform-as-a-service & analytics-as-a-service.
